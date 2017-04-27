Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) opened at 3.35 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $69.66 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,043,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

