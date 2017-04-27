HAVAS (HAVSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Havas SA provides advertising and media consultation and production services. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial and human resources communications; direct, relational, promotional and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing and healthcare communications services. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific Region. Havas SA is headquartered in Puteaux, France. “
Shares of HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. HAVAS has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.47.
