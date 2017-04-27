Harley-Davidson (HOG) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 31 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) opened at 57.88 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $51,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $125,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

