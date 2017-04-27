Hang Lung Properties Limited (0101) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Hang Lung Properties Limited (NASDAQ:0101) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

