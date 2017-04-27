Zacks: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.13 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Lane an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) traded down 0.05% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $317.86 billion. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

In other news, insider Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,550,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,815,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a global private markets investment solutions provider. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world.

