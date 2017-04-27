Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at 13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company’s market cap is $1.78 billion. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 405.28% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

