Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 31.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 46.99 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.74 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company cut their target price on Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Halliburton Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Halliburton Company from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.34.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $811,449.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $36,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,843 shares of company stock valued at $271,263 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

