Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities raised Guyana Goldfields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guyana Goldfields presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) traded down 3.68% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,791 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Guyana Goldfields has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.94.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Beatty sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total value of C$104,662.48. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Noone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 718,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,196 in the last three months.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

