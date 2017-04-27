CBS Co. (CBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

CBS has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,225 shares. CBS has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.66.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBS will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/guggenheim-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-cbs-co-cbs-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Tu sold 28,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $1,938,422.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,641,770.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,329 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CBS by 8.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,546,659 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $194,144,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CBS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,419,237 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in CBS by 14.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,150,965 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $117,743,000 after buying an additional 267,879 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in CBS by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,698 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $92,039,000 after buying an additional 594,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in CBS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,253,355 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $79,739,000 after buying an additional 82,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.