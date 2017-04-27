Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.353 Million Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) by 199.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight Transportation worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight Transportation by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 1,737,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.74. Knight Transportation has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Knight Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Knight Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Knight Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

