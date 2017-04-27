GT Gold Corp (GTT) Insider Mcmullen Family Trust Sells 38,500 Shares

GT Gold Corp (TSE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 38,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$13,090.00.

Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 92,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 7,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 240,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$79,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 173,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$58,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 81,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$28,525.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 140,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$50,580.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 19,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$7,215.00.

GT Gold Corp Company Profile

