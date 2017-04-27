GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 60.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $219,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $122,933.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,130 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,130,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,878,000 after buying an additional 242,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at $146,889,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,140,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,033,000 after buying an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,026,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

