GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $74,151.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $351,654.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara Martin Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Barbara Martin Coppola sold 615 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $21,617.25.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded up 18.489% during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.495. 7,592,729 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.543. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Insider Sells $74,151.21 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/grubhub-inc-grub-insider-barbara-martin-coppola-sells-2073-shares-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.