Greif, Inc. (GEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greif in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,233 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.51. Greif has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $60.55.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm earned $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.04 million. Greif had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greif, Inc. (GEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/greif-inc-gef-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Greif by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.