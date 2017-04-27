Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) SVP Sells $464,081.98 in Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $464,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) opened at 44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.13. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm earned $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 113.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

