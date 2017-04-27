Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 745,634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Specifically, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman sold 132,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $5,880,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,128 shares of company stock worth $6,879,586. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America Corp raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company earned $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.48 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,957,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 259,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 541,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 98,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

