Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) PT Raised to $57.00 at Cowen and Company

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) had its target price lifted by Cowen and Company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Longbow Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CLSA downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) traded down 0.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 506,708 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm earned $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.48 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $464,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,976 shares of company stock valued at $998,822. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,957,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 259,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 124,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

