Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 207,666 shares. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/green-dot-co-gdot-cfo-sells-164700-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Green Dot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $4,114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.