Zacks: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.17 (Sell) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. Grana y Montero SAA’s rating score has declined by 11.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Grana y Montero SAA in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) opened at 3.54 on Thursday. Grana y Montero SAA has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The firm’s market cap is $467.32 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 166,789 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA during the first quarter worth $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Zacks: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/grana-y-montero-saa-gram-receives-average-rating-of-sell-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Grana y Montero SAA is a Peru-based holding company primarily engaged in the four business areas: Construction and Engineering Industry, Real Estate, Oil Services, and Operation of Public Concessions and Business Support Services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides such services as the development and management of real estate properties and leisure facilities; the exploration, production and sale of oil, natural gas and its derivates; the storage and distribution of combustibles; information technology services; engineering consultancy; the operation and maintenance of rails and roads concessions; as well as the execution and management of projects related to the generation of electric power; among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.