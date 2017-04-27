Analysts Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Target Price at $5.18

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) opened at 3.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s market cap is $1.38 billion.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 25,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Also, VP Alan Martin Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $697,357 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLG Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

