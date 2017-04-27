Citigroup Inc Raises Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Price Target to $41.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 35.91 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $220,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $174,157.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,500.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 11.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter worth about $5,061,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 685.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 296,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 258,949 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

