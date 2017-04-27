Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Insider Stephen R. Mcclellan Sells 6,250 Shares

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $220,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 35.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 101.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 21.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

