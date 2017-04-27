J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.62) price target on the grocer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRY. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.26) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.58) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256 ($3.27).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded up 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,545 shares. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 291.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.36. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.35 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reiterates-sell-rating-for-j-sainsbury-plc-sbry-updated.html.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.