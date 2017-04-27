ITV plc’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 256 ($3.27) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 257 ($3.29).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) price target on shares of ITV plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Investec raised their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of ITV plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 232.14 ($2.97).

ITV plc (LON:ITV) traded up 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 210.50. 13,640,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.71. ITV plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 230.30. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.44 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-itv-plc-itv-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ITV plc’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 4.63%.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier sold 240,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68), for a total value of £505,121.40 ($645,770.14). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £2,234.48 ($2,856.66).

ITV plc Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.