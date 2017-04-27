DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRH. Instinet started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded down 1.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. 1,825,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm earned $206.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,879,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,741,000 after buying an additional 3,280,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 95.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after buying an additional 1,626,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,487,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,938,000 after buying an additional 1,542,270 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

