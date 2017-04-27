Carrefour SA (CA) Given a €21.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €21.60 ($23.48) price objective on Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.29 ($27.49).

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) traded up 0.233% during trading on Monday, reaching €21.535. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,201 shares. Carrefour SA has a 52 week low of €20.08 and a 52 week high of €25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of €16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.53 and a 200 day moving average of €22.56.

About Carrefour SA

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

