Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News coverage about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) traded down 4.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 1,969,452 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/gold-fields-limited-gfi-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-11-updated.html.

About Gold Fields Limited

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.