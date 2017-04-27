Global Payments Inc (GPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 81.42 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,539.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,028,688 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 74.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,811,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,085,000 after buying an additional 776,262 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $34,412,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,164,000 after buying an additional 447,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,462,000 after buying an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

