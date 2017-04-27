Global Payments Inc (GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Global Payments posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Michael W. Trapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $48,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,894.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,658. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,659,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,247,000 after buying an additional 77,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,329,000 after buying an additional 181,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,403,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,982,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,164,000 after buying an additional 447,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,574,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,602,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded up 0.04% during trading on Monday, hitting $77.54. 1,064,969 shares of the stock traded hands. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

