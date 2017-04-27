GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($21.99) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($25.19) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target (down previously from GBX 1,850 ($23.65)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.64 ($22.25).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded down 0.48% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1558.50. 10,031,036 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,646.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 75.86 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.
In related news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 342 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,798.90). Also, insider Emma Walmsley purchased 83 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,647 ($21.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,367.01 ($1,747.65). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 718 shares of company stock worth $1,173,224 and have sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.
GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.
