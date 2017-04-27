GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,550 ($19.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 1,890 ($24.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($25.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($21.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.64 ($22.25).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1558.50. 10,031,036 shares of the company were exchanged. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The company’s market cap is GBX 75.86 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,646.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,591.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Moncef Slaoui acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,160.32 ($1,483.41). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,798.90). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 718 shares of company stock worth $1,173,224 and have sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

