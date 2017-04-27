Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 47,342 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.79.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 111.65% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company earned $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,165.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

