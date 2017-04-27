Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 224,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 111.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 59,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $551,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 9,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 120,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 313,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 228,546 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 50.4% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 246,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

