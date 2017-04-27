Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) opened at 9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 111.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/gladstone-investment-co-gain-given-hold-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $651,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gladstone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,165.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $110,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 158.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.