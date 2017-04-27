Givaudan Sa (GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY) opened at 38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Givaudan Sa has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $42.92.

