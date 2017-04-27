Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 2,185,701 shares of the stock traded hands. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The firm’s market cap is $418.59 million.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 469.51% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. Geron’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Geron Co. (GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/geron-co-gern-rating-reiterated-by-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 234,204 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 309.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Geron by 31.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.