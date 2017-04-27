General Motors Company Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,276 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 215% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,325 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Vetr raised shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.53 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other General Motors Company news, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 32,458 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,189,585.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $90,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,750.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,942 shares of company stock worth $1,419,117 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the first quarter valued at $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm earned $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

