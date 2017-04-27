Insider Selling: General Motors Company (GM) Insider Sells 2,670 Shares of Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $90,379.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,750.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stefan Jacoby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stefan Jacoby sold 2,435 shares of General Motors Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $90,362.85.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $38.55. General Motors Company also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 900 put options.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 billion. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in General Motors Company during the first quarter worth $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors Company during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors Company during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in General Motors Company during the third quarter worth $135,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Vetr raised shares of General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.64 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Motors Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

