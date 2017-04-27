Barclays PLC Increases Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Price Target to GBX 95

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GENL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy PLC from GBX 78.70 ($1.01) to GBX 78.20 ($1.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Numis Securities Ltd decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy PLC from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.59) target price on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Genel Energy PLC from GBX 91 ($1.16) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Genel Energy PLC to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 78 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.97) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 104.12 ($1.33).

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) traded down 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.00. 989,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.04. Genel Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 54.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 178.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 217.15 million.

About Genel Energy PLC

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

