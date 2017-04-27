Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a multinational real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of income-producing properties. The company focuses on necessity-driven real estate, primarily supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban markets. In addition, the company is active in the healthcare real estate sector, owning and operating medical office buildings and senior housing businesses in North America. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

GZT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gazit Globe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) opened at 10.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/gazit-globe-ltd-gzt-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Gazit Globe’s previous special dividend of $0.09. Gazit Globe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gazit Globe stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,503,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Gazit Globe as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gazit Globe (GZT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.