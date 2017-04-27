GAS NATURAL SDG EUR1 (GASNF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GAS NATURAL SDG EUR1 (NASDAQ:GASNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GAS NATURAL SDG EUR1 (NASDAQ:GASNF) opened at 21.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. GAS NATURAL SDG EUR1 has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

