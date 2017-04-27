Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) CEO Gary Steele Sells 31,300 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $2,344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, April 13th, Gary Steele sold 8,700 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $656,502.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $3,225,200.00.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) opened at 77.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38 billion.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business earned $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 110.22% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Proofpoint by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 518.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

