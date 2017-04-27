Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Garrison Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GARS shares. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrison Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 5,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. 30,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock’s market cap is $154.23 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

