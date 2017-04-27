Garmin (GRMN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.28

Media coverage about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Garmin earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 161,297 shares of the company traded hands. Garmin has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company earned $861 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.86 million. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 6,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $356,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

