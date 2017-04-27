Galliford Try plc’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($24.67) price objective on the stock.

GFRD has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,675 ($21.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.43) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,501.87 ($19.20).

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) remained flat at GBX 1467.00 during midday trading on Monday. 210,203 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.21 billion. Galliford Try plc has a one year low of GBX 739.86 and a one year high of GBX 1,592.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,508.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,384.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Galliford Try plc Company Profile

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

