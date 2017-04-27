KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research note released on Friday morning. KeyCorp currently has a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wunderlich restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 24.68 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm earned $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.76 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,477.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,879,740 shares in the company, valued at $85,315,482.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $56,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

