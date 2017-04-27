FY2018 EPS Estimates for RigNet Inc (RNET) Lowered by Analyst

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of RigNet in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm earned $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 million. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of RigNet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) opened at 20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $365.95 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. RigNet has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in RigNet by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RigNet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in RigNet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,145,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,660,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RigNet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Schneider sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $45,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $29,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,810. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) provides customized systems and solutions serving customers with data networking and operational requirements. The Company provides voice and data network, video conferencing and monitoring, crew welfare, asset and weather monitoring, and real-time data services. It operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Systems Integration and Automation (SI&A).

