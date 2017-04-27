FY2017 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co Reduced by Analyst (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at Williams Capital reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 2.70% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 1,180,441 shares of the company traded hands. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.76%.

In related news, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SM Energy by 188.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

