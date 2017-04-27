FY2017 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers Inc Raised by Capital One Financial Corp. (BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) traded up 0.260% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.705. The company had a trading volume of 16,876 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.911 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 134.21%.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $346,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Noonan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $657,016. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $215,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

