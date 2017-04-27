FY2017 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Boosted by Analyst (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Sunday. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $7.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Instinet upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.56 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) traded up 0.84% on Wednesday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,668 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 447.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $489,219.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,478.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,781 shares of company stock worth $11,584,310. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

